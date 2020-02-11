Wednesday is the first day for early voting in the presidential preference primary and county primary.
Early voting for the March 3 primary will continue through Feb. 25 at the Election Commission office at 218 N. Main St. The office is open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday.
The presidential preference primary will give voters the opportunity to cast ballots for candidates for the White House in the party of their choice, Democrat or Republican.
In the primary for the county general election, Chuck Jeffers is the only candidate running and will appear in the Republican primary for the position of property assessor. Jeffers is the incumbent and has served two terms.
Whether they wish to participate in early voting or go to the polls on March 3, voters will need to present a federal- or state-issued photo ID to be able to cast a ballot.
Acceptable forms of identification are a Tennessee driver license with a photo, United States passport, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security photo ID, a photo ID issued by the federal government, United States military ID including a Veteran Identification Card and a Tennessee handgun carry permit with a photo. The ID can be expired. College student ID cards and out-of-state photo IDs are not acceptable forms of identification.
Voters who may need to vote absentee in the election have until to Feb. 25 to make that request to the Election Commission. For information about absentee voting, visit the www.govotetn.com website or call the Election Commission at 798-1715.
The county general election will be on Aug. 6. In addition to property assessor, two seats on the Greene County Board of Education will be on the ballot. Currently, Tommy Cobble serves on the school board from the 2nd District. School Board Chairman Rick Tipton represents the 7th district.
Representatives to serve the 2nd and 7th districts on the school board will be on the ballot. The school board seats do no appear in the primary because the positions are non-partisan.
In addition, state and federal primaries and municipal elections in Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim will be on the ballot on Aug. 6.
The federal and state general election will be Nov. 3. A Tusculum municipal election will also be held on that day with two commissioners on the ballot.