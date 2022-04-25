Early voting in the May 3 County Primaries continued into the weekend.
The Greene County Election Commission office saw 307 Greene County residents cast ballots on Thursday, 266 cast ballots on Friday, and 128 on Saturday.
The total of early voting ballots and mail-in ballots for the local primaries now stands at 2,578.
The early voting period for the May 3 county primary election continues through Thursday.
Early voting is being held at the Greene County Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1.
Early voting hours on Monday and Wednesday are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.