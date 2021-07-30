Early voting for the Greeneville municipal election concludes Saturday at noon.
Those still wishing to vote early may do so before noon at the Greeneville Election Commission Office located at 311 CCU Blvd.
Election Day is Aug. 5.
Through Thursday, the early vote tally stood at 242 votes.
Residents from the First Ward will be voting for First Ward aldermen as well as water commissioner. Residents from the Second Ward will only be voting for water commissioner.
Cal Doty, Buddy Hawk, and Kristin Girton are running for the two First Ward alderman seats. Doty and Hawk are incumbents.
Joe Waggoner is running unopposed for water commissioner.