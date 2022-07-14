The early voting period for the Aug. 4 state and federal primary, county general, and Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim municipal elections begins Friday.
Early voting for the elections runs through July 30 at the Election Commission office, 311 CCU Blvd. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Election Day is Aug. 4.
Any registered voter who is eligible to vote in the Aug. 4 election may vote in person during the early voting period, according to Tennessee state law.
For those voting in person during early voting or on Election Day, a federal or State of Tennessee government issued photo ID is required for voting, unless an exception applies.
Persons wishing to vote by mail must request a ballot in writing over a signature. The first day to receive a request for the Aug. 4 Election was May 6, and the last day to receive a request is July 28.
The Greene County Election Commission, located at 311 CCU Blvd., can be contacted by phone at 423-798-1715 for further information.
Numerous offices at the federal, state and local levels will be on the ballot.
There will be a Democratic and a Republican primary for federal and state offices.
All of Greene County is now in the 5th Tennessee State House district after redistricting. The county used to be split between the 5th and 11th State House districts.
All of Greene County is in the 9th Tennessee Senatorial district, which includes Greene, Cocke, Hamblen, Unicoi and part of Sevier county.
Greene County is in the 1st Federal Congressional district.
Democratic and Republican primaries have been called for the following offices:
- Governor (four-year term)
- U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District (two-year term)
- Tennessee Senate, 9th Senatorial District (four-year term)
- Tennessee House of Representatives, 5th Tennessee House of Representatives District (two-year term)
- State Executive Committeeman, 9th Senatorial District (four-year term)
- State Executive Committeewoman, 9th Senatorial District (four-year term)
The Baileyton, Greeneville, and Mosheim municipal general elections are nonpartisan. The following are the local nonpartisan offices up for election:
Town of Baileyton:
- Alderman, two seats (four-year term)
Town of Greeneville:
- Mayor (two-year term)
- Alderman, 2nd Ward, two seats (two-year term)
Town of Mosheim:
- Alderman, 1st Ward, one seat (four-year term)
- Alderman, 2nd Ward, one seat (four-year term)
- Mayor, (two-year unexpired term)
The following are local offices that will be a part of the Greene County General Election ballot:
- Circuit Court Judge, Third Judicial District, Part I (eight-year term)
- Circuit Court Judge, Third Judicial District, Part II (eight-year term)
- Circuit Court Judge, Third Judicial District, Part III (eight-year term)
- Chancellor, Third Judicial District (eight-year term)
- Criminal Court Judge, Third Judicial District (eight-year term)
- District Attorney General, Third Judicial District (eight-year term)
- Public Defender, Third Judicial District (eight-year term)
- County Mayor (four-year term)
- County Commissioner, all seats in all seven districts (four-year term)
- County Trustee (four-year term)
- General Sessions Judge (eight-year term)
- Sheriff (four-year term)
- Circuit Court Clerk (four-year term)
- County Clerk (four-year term)
- Register of Deeds (four-year term)
- Road Superintendent (four-year term)
- Constable, all seats in all seven districts (four-year term)
The following are local school board offices on that will be on Greene County and Greeneville General Election ballots:
- Greene County School Board Member District 1
- Greene County School Board Member District 3
- Greene County School Board Member District 4
- Greene County School Board Member District 5
- Greene County School Board Member District 6
- Greeneville City School Board Member At-Large
Judicial Retention Questions for the following offices will also appear on the ballot:
- Supreme Court Judges
- Court of Appeals Judges
- Criminal Court of Appeals Judges
The City of Tusculum will hold municipal elections in November.