Early Voting In Greeneville Ward 1 City Council Election Begins Friday Jul 11, 2023 During a meeting Tuesday, Greene County Election Commission members examined and certified the voting machines that will be used in early voting and on election day in the Town of Greeneville's Ward 1 City Council Election. Pictured from left are commissioners Matthew Hensley, William Edmonds, Charles Johnson, Latasha W. Keller and Charlena Kendrick Dean. The early voting period for the two 1st Ward City Council seats begins Friday and will continue until July 29. Election day is Aug. 3. Photo Special To The Sun