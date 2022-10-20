Early voting began Wednesday in the Nov. 8 state and federal general and City of Tusculum municipal election.
Greene County residents looking to vote early streamed steadily through the Greene County Election Commission office throughout the day on Wednesday.
“It’s been good today. There has been a good amount of people come through. A lot better than last time,” poll worker Joe Kilday said.
There were 433 ballots cast during the first day of early voting in Greene County, and a total of 189 mail-in ballots were received prior to Wednesday.
The early voting period for the Nov. 8 elections will continue through Nov. 3.
Early voting is being held at the Greene County Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1.
Early voting hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., and Saturdays 8:30 a.m.–noon.
Voters who choose to vote on Election Day will cast their ballots at their designated polling locations.
Polling hours on Nov. 8 are 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Those voting in person during early voting or on Election Day must have a federal or State of Tennessee government-issued photo ID as required for voting under Tennessee law, unless an exception applies. To learn more about this law and its exceptions, voters can visit www.GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Greene County Election Commission Office by calling 423-798-1715.
Staff members at the Greene County Election Commission Office are available to assist the public 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public may visit the office or contact staff by phone at 423-798-1715.