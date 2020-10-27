With three days left for early voting, the number of people in Greene County who have cast ballots for the November election is on track to surpass that same period in the presidential elections in 2016 and 2012.
Through the end of the day on Saturday, 10,581 people have voted either in person through early voting or sent in an absentee ballot, according to data provided about the early voting turnout on the Tennessee Secretary of State’s GoVoteTN.com website.
That is a 37% increase over the votes cast in the comparable period for the last presidential election in 2016 when 7,725 had voted early. A total of 11,379 people cast ballots in the early voting period or by absentee ballot in 2016.
This year’s early voting count is tracking a similar percentage above the votes that had been cast in the comparable period in 2012. This year’s voting is a 36% increase over that year when 7,798 votes were cast during the same period.
The highest voter turnouts in the past 12 years in Greene County have been during November elections that feature presidential races. In 2016, 57 percent of registered Greene Countians voted, 58 percent voted in 2012 and 63 percent voted in 2008.
Early voting will continue until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday and 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday at the Greene County Election Commission office 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1.
The daily totals for Monday had not been released Monday evening, but as of Saturday, 8,577 people had exercised the option to vote early at the Election Commission with 2,004 absentee ballots received during that period.
The busiest days thus far were Thursday when 1,140 people voted and Oct. 20 when 1,097 ballots were cast.
Election Day is Nov. 3 with polls open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in precincts across the county.
ABSENTEE DEADLINE
Tuesday is the last day to submit a written request to vote by absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election. A form to apply to vote absentee is available on GoVoteTN.gov, and the written request can be sent by mail, fax or email.
The written request can be considered as the application if it contains the voter’s name, address of residence, social security number, date of birth, the reason for requesting to vote absentee, the address to which the ballot should be mailed, the election in which the individual wishes to participate and their signature.
To vote absentee in Tennessee, an individual has to be be in one of the eligible groups such as people 60 years of age or older, individuals who will be outside the county during the early voting period or on the election day, those in active military service or attending college outside the county where registered, truck drivers working outside the state or county during early voting and election day, or residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Persons who are hospitalized, ill or physically disabled who are unable to appear at the polling place and their caretakers are also able to vote absentee. These two categories also include persons who have underlying medical or health conditions which in their determination render them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 or at greater risk should they contract it.
A court ruling last month allows first-time, mail-registered voters to use an absentee ballot. The action challenged a requirement by the state that people who registered by mail had to vote in person the first time they voted.
With the ruling, a first-time, mail-registered voters can satisfy the ID requirements by submitting a copy of the ID with their absentee ballot, according to the state. Accepted as a valid ID will be a copy of either a current and valid photo identification issued by the federal or Tennessee state government (such as drivers license) or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows the name and address of the voter.
To be counted, an absentee ballot must be mailed to the Election Commission so that it is received not later than the close of polls on Nov. 3. Absentee ballots can also be returned using Federal Express, UPS or similar shipping service. The ballots cannot be hand delivered.