After being closed for Good Friday, early voting in the May 3 County Primaries resumed Saturday.
The Greene County Election Commission office saw 153 Greene County residents cast ballots on Saturday.
That brings the total of early voting ballots and mail-in ballots for the local primaries to 776.
The early voting period for the May 3 county primary election continues through April 28.
Early voting is being held at the Greene County Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1.
Early voting hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., and Saturdays 8:30 a.m.–noon.