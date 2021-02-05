Earthquakes can and do happen in Greene County and the surrounding area.
February is designated as Central U.S. Earthquake Awareness Month. To raise awareness of the importance of earthquake preparedness, local officials join the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to remind the public that earthquake insurance can lower consumers’ financial burden in the event of an earthquake, which has the potential to cause damage to homes and property.
“During Earthquake Preparedness Month, I urge consumers to prepare for the potential financial impacts of earthquakes by learning more about earthquake insurance today. Having adequate insurance coverage for the risks consumers may face is a critical component of being prepared for the financial impacts of an earthquake,” TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Insurance Bill Huddleston said in a news release.
Tennessee has two seismic zones. One is in East Tennessee and includes Greene County. The Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone is the second-most active natural seismic zone in the central and eastern United States. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that earthquakes as large as magnitude 7.5 on the Richter Scale are possible.
TEMA advises that while most earthquakes that occur in Tennessee are small, scientists estimate that there is a 25% to 40% probability of a 6.0 or greater magnitude earthquake occurring in the region including Tennessee within a 50-year window.
About 200 earthquakes occur in Tennessee and surrounding states every year, many of which go unnoticed, according to TEMA.
Earthquakes of a 6.1 to 6.9 magnitude can cause significant damage in populated areas.
QUAKES FELT LOCALLY
Some Greene County residents have felt the effects of a series of tremblors in recent years.
Some Greene County residents felt the effects of a 5.1 Richter-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 9, 2020, centered near Sparta, North Carolina. Sparta is about 130 miles from Greeneville.
At the time, The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the only other earthquake exceeding a 5 magnitude in the last 120 years in the region occurred in 1916 in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Early on Dec. 12, 2018, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter near Decatur in Meigs County, about 135 miles from Greeneville, rattled windows and awakened some Greene County residents.
On Jan. 7, 2015, two small earthquakes centered in Greene County about eight hours apart were felt by some people. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first was a 2.0-magnitude earthquake located in the area of Kingsport Highway and Friendship Road. The second was a 2.4-magnitude earthquake with an eipcenter near George Malone Road and Robert Harmon Road.
Earthquakes in the range of the pair centered in Greene County “are felt slightly to some people” but don’t damage buildings, according to the Richter scale.
Other quakes with epicenters in Greene County occurred in 2013 and two on Aug. 25, 2005, when 3.8- and 2.5-magnitude earthquakes were recorded.
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security staged a “tabletop exercise” in 2017 for more than 100 first responders involving a scenario where an earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale shook Greene County, with the epicenter about 30 miles from the county.
A quake of that magnitude would cause the county to be “pretty much paralyzed,” one first responder said.
Participants were asked to review their own emergency plans and challenged to ask questions about the process.
The New Madrid seismic zone is located in western Tennessee and adjoining states.
In the winter of 1811-12, the New Madrid seismic zone generated a sequence of earthquakes that lasted for several months and included three very large earthquakes estimated to be between magnitude 7 and 8. The three largest 1811-12 earthquakes destroyed several settlements along the sparely settled Mississippi River. Minor structural damage was caused as far away as Cincinnati and St. Louis, and the earthquakes centered in Missouri were felt as far away as Hartford, Connecticut, and Charleston, South Carolina.
EARTHQUAKE SAFETY TIPS
TEMA offers the following earthquake safety tips:
- During an earthquake, you may only have seconds to protect yourself before strong shaking knocks you down or debris starts falling. Practicing helps you be ready to respond. Practice “Drop, Cover and Hold On” with family and coworkers. Drop to the ground, take cover by getting under a sturdy desk or table and hold on until the shaking stops.
- If outdoors when the shaking starts, find a clear spot away from buildings, trees, streetlights and power lines, then drop, cover and hold on. Stay there until the shaking stops.
- If driving, pull over to a clear location, stop and stay there with the seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops. Once the shaking stops, proceed with caution and avoid bridges or ramps that might have been damaged.
- Ground shaking during an earthquake is seldom the cause of injury. Most earthquake-related injuries and deaths are caused by collapsing walls and roofs, flying glass and falling objects.
- Look around you now, before an earthquake. Identify safe places such as under a sturdy piece of furniture or against an interior wall in your home, office or school so that when the shaking starts you can respond quickly because you already have a plan.
- You can protect your home by securing heavy items in your home like bookcases, refrigerators, televisions and objects that hang on walls. Store heavy and breakable objects on low shelves. Consider making improvements to your building to repair structural issues that could cause your building to collapse during an earthquake.
EARTHQUAKE INSURANCE
TDCI reminds consumers that traditional homeowners and business insurance policies do not cover earthquake damage.
“An earthquake insurance policy can decrease financial losses in the aftermath of an earthquake. Earthquake insurance is available to purchase in Tennessee from licensed insurance producers,” the news release said.
TDCI urges consumers to remember:
- When shopping for an earthquake policy, don’t forget about the deductible. A deductible is the amount the homeowner is responsible for paying on each claim. The deductible for earthquake insurance is usually 10% to 20% of the coverage limit. For example, if a home is insured for $200,000, a 10% deductible would be $20,000.
- Depending on the policy, there may be separate deductibles. A home, belongings and outside structures like detached garages and fences may all have individual deductibles. Know your policy.
- Some policies may pay up to the total of one or more of the coverage limits if the damage is more than the coverage limits. Always check with your insurance agent to learn how the deductible may work for your earthquake coverage.