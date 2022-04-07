Fire Thursday afternoon heavily damaged a house at 185 E. Rollins St.
A caller to Greene County 911 Dispatch about 12:10 p.m. Thursday said flames were visible coming from the back of the house. East Rollins Street is off Jones Bridge Road.
No injuries were reported.
Volunteer fire departments on scene included Sunnyside, Camp Creek, Debusk and Tusculum.
Also at the fire scene were sheriff’s deputies, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Greeneville Light & Power System.
The Town of Mosheim Fire Department moved up personnel and apparatus to cover the Tusculum station.
The fire cause remains under investigation.