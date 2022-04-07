Fire Thursday afternoon burned through a house at 185 E. Rollins St.
A caller to Greene County 911 Dispatch about 12:10 p.m. Thursday said flames were visible coming from the back of the house.
No injuries were reported.
Volunteer fire departments responding to the fire included Sunnyside, Camp Creek, Debusk and Tusculum.
Also at the fire scene were sheriff’s deputies, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Greeneville Light & Power System.
Owner Steven Woods was not home. A relative was seen walking from the house about the time the fire started. He told an arson investigator he “did not know” about it, a sheriff’s department report said.
No foul play is suspected. No charges were filed.
The house and possessions inside are valued at $275,000.
The Town of Mosheim Fire Department moved up personnel and apparatus to cover the Tusculum station.
The point of origin was not immediately identified.