An East Tennessee museum is helping to keep alive the memory of the USS Tennessee, one of the most commended battleships in naval history.
Commissioned in 1920, the USS Tennessee (BB 43) held 57 officers and more than 1,000 enlisted sailors. At least 85 percent of the ship’s sailors were Tennesseans who had been recruited from her namesake state.
On Dec. 7, 1941, the ship was hit during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, but she remained afloat and was one of the few ships able to return fire that day. Within a year, the warship was repaired and back at sea.
During World War II, the USS Tennessee and her crew “fought from Alaska’s Aleutian Islands to Tokyo Bay, surviving enemy artillery, bombs, and kamikaze attacks, and even collisions with other American warships,” according to the book “USS Tennessee,” authored by David Doyle and published in 2019 by Schiffer Publishing.
It was in the South Pacific, where she saw the bulk of its action in a record 13 campaigns, including at Okinawa and Iwo Jima. The ship underwent restoration in 1947. However, the USS Tennessee was scrapped in Baltimore in 1959.
Visitors to the USS Tennessee Battleship Museum can learn more about the ship and see other WWII memorabilia. Located 60 miles north of Knoxville, on the campus of Scott County High School, in Huntsville, the museum is just one part of the sprawling 3.5-acre, 14-building historical complex at the high school. What initially began in 2003 as a history project at the high school has, today, grown into a multi-faceted, living-history village featuring more than a dozen log and stone structures. It is all free and open to the public year-round.
In addition to the USS Tennessee Museum, the site includes the Museum of Scott County, which takes visitors back to prehistoric times; the Learning Lodge, an interactive children’s museum; and the Baker Building, which pays homage to the remarkable career of the late U.S. Sen. Howard H. Baker, Jr., who was a Scott County native.
Thanks to the efforts of Baker, the USS Tennessee Battleship Museum can display one of its most prized artifacts, the ship’s large brass bell.
Scott County educator Gary Sexton, who also serves as the museum’s director, explained that Baker was instrumental in getting a nuclear submarine named the USS Tennessee. For the new sub’s christening in 1977, the Navy decided to bring out the original USS Tennessee’s bell from storage.
“That bell was on the ship that fought more battles and shot more volleys in World War II than any other ship in the war,” Sexton said.
After the war, the ship was decommissioned and later sold for scrap metal, Sexton added.
Baker, a US Navy veteran, realized the historical significance of the brass bell and didn’t want the artifact returned to storage. He wanted the people of Tennessee to know its history and see it for themselves.
Following the christening ceremony, Baker had the bell loaded onto a pickup, without the Navy’s knowledge, and he brought it with him back to Tennessee.
“He felt the bell belonged in Tennessee,” Sexton said.
When the military realized the bell was AWOL, the Navy gave official permission to remain in Tennessee, Sexton said.
“The Navy allows us to display their items here at the museum, and I have to fill out some forms every year verifying that we still have the items and that they are still in good condition and well taken care of,” Sexton said.
After it was brought to Tennessee in 1977 by Baker, the bell was first displayed at the Scott County Courthouse and then at the USS Tennessee Battleship Museum once it opened in 2005.
Sexton said the museum’s grand opening was attended by more than 100 survivors of the USS Tennessee and their families.
In addition to the USS Tennessee’s bell, the museum also features thousands of other artifacts and stories associated with the battleship, including photographs taken by Navy photographer Lee Dawson. He was assigned to the ship during WWII.
The photographer’s son, Paul Dawson, was so inspired by his father’s collection of photos that he decided to begin collecting memorabilia and other stories about the USS Tennessee. He first opened a WWII museum in his hometown near Columbus, Ohio. However, he wanted to get the USS Tennessee memorabilia to a museum in Tennessee one day.
After learning of the USS Tennessee Museum in Huntsville, Dawson donated his collection. He also decided to move to East Tennessee, and became a curator at the USS Tennessee Battleship Museum.
For more information about the USS Tennessee Battleship Museum, located at 400 Scott High School Drive in Huntsville, visit scottcountymuseum.com or call 423-215-1625.