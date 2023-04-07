Easter Egg Roll At Andrew Johnson Homestead Canceled Apr 7, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to the threat of inclement weather, the planned Easter activities on Saturday at the Andrew Johnson Homestead have been canceled, officials announced."Unfortunately, we are cancelling tomorrow's event due to 60% chance of rain," said Shawn Gillette, chief of the interpretation and education division at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags History Meteorology Politics Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Gunshots Fired At Asheville Highway House Corgis Of Greeneville Hosts 1st Meet And Greet Tim Ward Reflects On 33-Year Law Enforcement Career Property Reassessment Notices Being Mailed Out New Greeneville Fire Station Dedicated