Eastside Baptist Church Pastor David Fox, center, shows Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, left, and Greeneville Police Support Services Capt. Steve Spano the full kitchen that law enforcement can use while at the new field office room.
Shown in the new law enforcement field office at Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive are, from left, Greeneville Police Support Services Capt. Steve Spano, Eastside Baptist Pastor David Fox, church member Hal Litton — a former police officer from Virginia who will be maintaining the room — and Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.
Sun Photo By Mario Micallef
Eastside Baptist Church has opened a room at its Serral Drive location for law enforcement to use as a field office.
Pastor David Fox has converted the room, once used for choir practice and Sunday school, for officers working in the area to have a space they can work on reports, take a restroom break, or have a snack.
“We’re excited about doing this,” Fox said Tuesday, the day the new field office officially opened.
Fox noted the close relationship the church has had with law enforcement.
When asked what gave the church, at 195 Serral Drive, the impulse to open the room up to law enforcement, Fox said he thought about “how to serve the community.”
Fox said he had an initial conversation with Greeneville Police Officer Brandon Ricker about the possibility of opening the room up for law enforcement and that Ricker responded positively to the opportunity.
The room is open to all law enforcement agencies in the county, such as the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department and Tusculum Police Department.
The room allows law enforcement to use a space in the community, instead of their car, when they are away from the police station or sheriff’s office.
“It’s always nice to a have friendly environment,” Greeneville Police Capt. Steve Spano said.
Spano said several officers have been members at the church. Yet, the relationship between law enforcement and Eastside, according to Spano and Fox, is deeper than just being members of a church.
Due to the church being in a high-traffic area, Fox noted that officers have told him it was common for law enforcement in the area to check in on the church.
Sheriff Wesley Holt added that the room would be another space for officers to meet about work or just “sit down to have a meal.”
Holt added that having more law enforcement present in the area will make the community feel safe when they see police cruisers in the parking lot.
The new field office at Serral Drive will be the first for law enforcement in at least 10 years, Spano said.