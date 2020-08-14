When children return to school, Eddie Eagle will be waiting.
The feathered mascot of a safety program that teaches kids what to do if they ever come across a firearm was introduced Thursday by Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s school resource officers.
The Eddie Eagle GunSafe program will be presented to grade-school children by trained SROs.
Eddie Eagle stood with SROs during a gathering at the county Crime Lab in downtown Greeneville.
“It benefits the kids. If they see a weapon, they can know what to do,” said Lt. Teddy Lawing, supervisor over 17 county SROs and South Greene High School SRO.
With uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unsure exactly when students will return to school and what shape the coming academic year will take. But SROs working as road patrol deputies during the pandemic have resumed SRO training and preparing for that day.
“We’re trying to get things ready for school for when the kids do come in,” said Sgt. Travis Hoxie, assistant supervisor of the SRO program and the SRO at Chuckey Elementary School.
Part of the preparation is familiarity with the Eddie Eagle program, which was suggested for county elementary schools by Sheriff Wesley Holt.
Lawing applied for and obtained a grant to administer the program, which is sponsored by the National Rifle Association.
The gun accident safety program was created in 1988 by a task force made up of educators, school administrators, curriculum specialists. clinical psychologists, law enforcement officials and NRA firearm safety experts.
“The goal of the Eddie Eagle program is to prevent accidents and keep children safe,” according to the NRA.
Federal statistics show there are guns in about 40% of all U.S. households. Even those without guns in their home likely know someone who does own one, meaning a child could come into contact at a neighbor’s house while playing with friend or in other circumstances.
During an Eddie Eagle presentation to elementary-school age children, SROs give a presentation in front of a class “and Eddie will stop in now and then,” Hoxie said.
“We teach real guns are different. We want to make sure (children) are safe. We want to make sure if they find a gun outside the home, they know what to do,” Hoxie said.
The four-step basic message is “Stop! Don’t Touch. Run Away and Tell a Grown-up,” according to program literature.
Hoxie said the Eddie Eagle program was presented to several elementary school classes before the school year was interrupted by COVID-19, and was well-received by students.
Jennifer Whitson, Chuckey Elementary School principal, wore the Eddie Eagle suit on Thursday. She is a supporter of the safety program and of the work done by Hoxie and other SROs.
Students view a video and participate in fun, interactive activities with SROs during each presentation that helps drive the safety message home.
“The kids love the program. It is animated. It’s like a video game for them,” Whitson said. “I have a catchy little jingle and the kids walk through the hall singing it.”
SROs have been in schools since Aug. 3 setting up for the academic year and training on other programs like L.E.A.D.
The Law Enforcement Against Drugs program was introduced in 2019 in county schools. It is targeted toward fifth graders, who are at an age where they could be exposed to the illegal drug culture in the outside world, Hoxie recently said.
The Eddie Eagle program is geared toward students at each grade level, from Pre-K to 4th grade, and gives SROs another useful educational program designed to help students be safe outside the classroom.
“We’re looking forward to getting back in with the kids,” Hoxie said.