Legislation important to Greene County residents was adopted during the recently concluded session of the General Assembly.
Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, said this week state lawmakers “were able to do good work.”
Among measures adopted by the General Assembly was Tennessee’s $42.6 billion budget, which goes onto effect on July 1. The state fiscal year runs through June 30, 2022.
“The most important piece of legislation that the Tennessee General Assembly passes each year is our budget document,” Hawk said.
Gov. Bill Lee recently said the state budget includes “historic investments” in literacy, mental health, broadband, and public safety.
Hawk has represented Tennessee’s 5th District, which includes part of Greene County and Unicoi County, since 2002. He serves as chairman of the House Insurance Subcommittee and is a member of several other committees, including Criminal Justice; Finance, Ways and Means; and Joint Pensions and Insurance.
SUMMER LEARNING PROGRAMS
“The first issue of importance that comes to mind revolves around providing opportunities for our students in the Greeneville and Greene County school systems to attend summer camp learning programs,” Hawk said.
He said numerous schools in Tennessee will be open this summer “to ensure that our children do not fall behind in their educational pursuits, due to COVID-19 closings earlier in their school year.”
“I would encourage every student that has been invited to attend these learning opportunities to do so,” Hawk said.
Another education-related measure involves a “sizable investment of one-time money” into a trust fund that will create revenue “specifically for mental health needs of our students in Pre-K through 12th grade education,” he said.
Nationally, one in five children has a mental health diagnosis in any given year.
“Every state in the country is dealing with more and more mental health needs in our communities, so we have invested $250 million into this fund,” Hawk said.
Services supported by the Mental Health Trust Fund include direct clinical service in schools, mental health awareness and promotion, suicide prevention, violence and bullying prevention and Project Basic, a school-based mental health early intervention and prevention program.
Hawk has also been in the forefront of the effort to reform Tennessee’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program, known as TANF.
He said that Tennessee has accumulated over $700 million in funds that could only be used for TANF purposes, “with the intent of trying to keep working families off of full-blown public assistance.”
“Tennessee will now make investments in community programs that have been proven to assist working families to attain higher levels of education, as well as assist with last-dollar transportation costs and day care needs,” Hawk said.
“It is important to note that these are ‘temporary’ dollars, intended to keep hard-working families in the work force,” nhe added
BROADBAND, STIMULUS FUNDS
Among other issues relevant to Greene County residents is a “substantial” financial investment by the state to help expand broadband service to rural communities.
According to the Federal Communications Commission’s 2020 Broadband Deployment Report, one in six rural Tennesseans lack access to broadband.
The General Assembly earmarked about $100 million “to provide high-speed broadband to every Tennesseean,” Lee said.
Hawk said many students have not been able to attend school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With so many students doing their schoolwork from home, as well as families working from home during the recent COVID pandemic, we have seen how woefully underserved our rural areas of Tennessee are, in terms of having access to high speed broadband,” Hawk said. “Several hundreds of millions of dollars will be invested by federal, state and local governments to improve access to broadband for many over the next few years.”
In 2020, Lee said that Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund grants to improve access to broadband internet across the state would be funded through the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund allotment from the federal government.
Hawk discussed what the infusion of additional American Rescue Plan Act funds would mean for the region and state.
“We have been awaiting guidance from the federal government on how ongoing stimulus funds can be used,” he said.
Initial guidance from the U.S. Treasury was provided earlier in May to state government and local municipalities.
General categories that may qualify include revenue loss due to the pandemic at the “entity-wide” level, rather than on a “source-by-source” basis.
Another includes costs for construction on eligible water, sewer, stormwater or broadband infrastructure-related projects.
Hawk said it’s possible that the General Assembly could go into a “special legislative session” later this spring or in early summer to determine how federal stimulus dollars would be used.
GREENE VALLEY FUTURE
Hawk said discussions continue about future use of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Greene Valley served people with intellectual and developmental disabilities for 56 years before being closed by the state in May 2017.
“In terms of what may be happening with existing Greene Valley Developmental Center properties, there are essentially two efforts underway,” Hawk said.
One "is trying to identify the best uses of existing structures on the campus there, which our community has largely asked us to try to better serve veterans in our region with their medical and mental health needs,” he said.
The second effort centers around finding the best use of the undeveloped land on the former developmental center campus.
Hawk said he and Greene County’s two other representatives in the General Assembly, state Sen. Steve Southerland and Rep. Jeremy Faison, along with regional leaders across northeast Tennessee, “have identified the 300-plus undeveloped acres there as prime properties that could be used to bring more jobs and economic opportunity to the region.”
“Legislative and community leaders are having regular meetings with economic development officials to find the best use of these properties, which will reflect the wants and needs of our citizens,” Hawk said.
Hawk said he looks forward to “hearing from constituents as ideas and need arise.”