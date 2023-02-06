Officials recently gathered at the Greene County Schoool System to announce the pre-apprenticeship program at South Greene High School. From left in the front row are Dr. Lori Wilhoit, principal of SGHS; Holly Free-Ollard, director of the Department of Labor Apprenticeship Tennessee program; Dr. Anita Ricker, assistant dean of workforce training at Walters State; Dr. Cindy Bowman, career technical education director for the Greene County School System; back row, from left, are Keith Elliott, Parker Hannifin maintenance coordinator; David McLain, director of Greene County Schools; and Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.
Officials from the Greene County School System, Parker Hannifin manufacturing, Walters State Community College and the Tennessee Department of Labor recently gathered in Greeneville to sign a pre-apprenticeship program that can start today’s high school students on the road to careers as industrial mechanics.
This state-certified program will begin at South Greene High School. Students will complete several courses that will give them a head start after graduation.
The courses include a new work ethics certificate, the standard 10-hour training from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and a class in shop math. Students also will learn basic welding, how to read blueprints and how to work with electrical circuits.
Students completing the program successfully will be considered to enroll directly into Parker Hannifin’s maintenance mechanic apprenticeship program, which is a paid training position leading to employment.
Walters State works with local business and industry to establish approved apprenticeship programs which allow employers to develop employees in critical fields. Apprenticeships range from industrial maintenance to culinary arts and hospitality business. Students combine noncredit and credit classes. Apprenticeship training is paid just as a job would be.
“We look forward to working with other companies in developing pre-apprenticeship programs,” said Dr. Anita Ricker, assistant dean of workforce training at Walters State.
Funding for the program is provided by Gov. Bill Lee’s GIVE Program, administered by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.
Walters State has received money through the program for the Training Industrial Manufacturing Excellence (TIME) program. Other funding is provided by the Niswonger Stem Grant, the Greene County School System and Walters State.
Parker Hannifin is a global leader in motion and control technology. The company’s pump motion division headquarters and a manufacturing facility are located on Snapps Ferry Road.
For more information on pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs, contact Ricker at Anita.Ricker@ws.edu or 423-620-2730.