preapprenticeship

Officials recently gathered at the Greene County Schoool System to announce the pre-apprenticeship program at South Greene High School. From left in the front row are Dr. Lori Wilhoit, principal of SGHS; Holly Free-Ollard, director of the Department of Labor Apprenticeship Tennessee program; Dr. Anita Ricker, assistant dean of workforce training at Walters State; Dr. Cindy Bowman, career technical education director for the Greene County School System; back row, from left, are Keith Elliott, Parker Hannifin maintenance coordinator; David McLain, director of Greene County Schools; and Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.

 Photo Special To The Sun


