Edwin Bowen, Subject Of Silver Alert, Found Safe In Georgia
Apr 26, 2023

Edwin Bowen, the 73-year-old Greene County man who was the subject of a Silver Alert, was located Tuesday in Georgia, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Bowen, of Greeneville, was last seen on April 11 and thought to have been driving a green Dodge van.

The TBI assisted the Greene County Sheriff's Department in the investigation.

"Edwin Bowen was located safe and sound," Detective Sgt. Nakia Tweed said Tuesday.

Bowen, who was reported to have a medical condition that "may impair his ability to return home safely," was found in a medical facility.

Authorities did not say Tuesday why Bowen was in Georgia.