The Easter Bunny had some help this year in Tusculum.
Children awoke Easter morning to find colored candy- and toy-filled eggs carefully stowed in out of the way places in their yards.
A sign declaring “You’ve Been Egged” was placed at the door of each home where the Easter eggs were distributed.
Assisting the Easter Bunny were members of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department and other volunteers.
Recipients signed up with the fire department and, for a donation, requested that baskets containing the eggs filled with candy and toys be placed in yards for children to discover Saturday or Easter morning.
Deliveries were made between Thursday night and Saturday to about 40 locations in the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department coverage area.
It’s the third year the fire department has held the fundraising activity.
“The department held it for the TVFD area of people who bought an ‘egging,’ fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
“The orders were taken over the last month or so and those orders were placed out in yards starting on Thursday night and the majority on Friday. Saturday finished up with the remaining orders being placed out, with some concerns of the weather. Firefighters and their families helped distribute the eggs and goodies,” Shelton said.
Judy Mullett, fire department secretary, helped coordinate the event and purchased supplies.
“We consider the 'Egg My Yard' a success because we enjoy doing it for the children and seeing all their smiling faces. It is an event we look forward to doing as TVFD members each year and plan to continue keeping it an annual event,” Mullett said.
Fire Lt. Katie Dodson assisted in taking orders from Tusculum-area families.
She said orders were taken through Facebook, telephone and in-person.
“As the orders were placed, Judy put the eggs in individual totes to keep the orders straight and ready for delivery. Judy and her family delivered some of the orders on Thursday night with the rest of the orders being delivered Friday and Saturday,” Dodson said.
The “Egg My Yard” event was first held in 2020 “as a creative way to connect to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic while also helping to raise funds for the fire department,” Mullett said.
An event flyer was posted on social media and many people wanted to participate, Mullett said. The “Egg My Yard” concept was so well received it has been continued each Easter weekend since.
“It was a success again for this year,” Shelton said.
About 12 volunteers helped with the deliveries on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Shelton credited Mullett and Dodson as “the two main ones who made this all possible.”
“They lined up the event and coordinated the department help to make it happen,” he said.
The "Egg My Yard" event raised about $1.400 for the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, Shelton said.