The George Clem Multicultural Alliance will host the 2022 Freedom Day “Eighth of August” celebration 2-10 p.m. Aug. 6 at John J. Jones Memorial Park, 312 Floral St., the organization announced in a news release.
This outdoor festival will include guest speakers, tributes, performances, musical entertainment, and activities for children such as inflatables, train rides and field games.
The Multicultural Alliance seeks food, merchandise and informational vendors to be a part of the celebration. Anyone interested in vendor space should call Bill Edmonds at 423-787-7861 as soon as possible for more information regarding reservation and rental fee, if applicable.
Although Juneteenth was designated in 2021 as the federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States in recognition of when the slaves of the last confederate state, Texas, were notified of their freedom 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, there are many various freedom day celebrations across the country based on when particular areas and states were notified.
In at least seven states and 55 communities (including Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri), the “Eighth of August” is the more locally celebrated freedom day as it recognizes the day, Aug. 8, 1863, when then-Military Governor of Tennessee Andrew Johnson freed his personal slaves. Johnson’s former slave, Sam Johnson, is credited with organizing the first recorded celebration in 1871 as “Officer of the Day” in a Greeneville parade with a brass band and a picnic.
More details regarding the event and the lineup schedule will be forthcoming. More information can also be found on the George Clem Multicultural Alliance Facebook page.
Anyone who would like to donate or help sponsor the “Eighth of August” celebration may contact Carla Bewley at 423-639-8322 or email gcma.greeneville@gmail.com . The George Clem Multicultural Alliance is a nonprofit organization providing and supporting historical, educational, health, and diversity-awareness events within the Greeneville/Greene County area.