The Greene County Election Commission is accepting nominating petitions for the Town of Greeneville municipal election to be held in August.
There will be two 1st Ward Greeneville City Council seats up for election in the Aug. 3 election.
The qualifying deadline for all candidates seeking to run for one of the two city council seats will be May 18 at noon.
There has yet to be a petition filed for the election by any candidate.
The Aug. 3 election will be the last odd-numbered year election held in the Town of Greeneville. The City Council gave final approval to changes to the town charter on Tuesday that aligns all future Town of Greeneville elections to even-numbered years. Those future elections will coincide with other local, state and federal elections.
Those winning election to the two 1st Ward seats will serve three-year terms. Previously, those terms would have been two years in length until the passage of the charter changes Tuesday. Eventually, council members will serve four year terms, however, the August election will be only for three years in order to align the next election with an even-numbered year. That 2026 1st Ward election will be for a four-year term.
The charter change also changed the name of the town's governing board from a Board of Mayor and Aldermen to a City Council. Election officials will be known as council members instead of aldermen moving forward.
The last day to register to vote in person or by mail postmark for the Aug. 3 Greeneville municipal election is July 5.
Any elderly voter or voter with a disability whose polling place is inaccessible may vote early by absentee ballot or at the Election Commission Office on Election Day.
If voters choose to vote at the Election Commission Office on Election Day, they must complete an affidavit at the Election Commission Office no later than July 24, stating that their designated voting location is not accessible.
The Election Commission is regularly open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Greene County Election Commission will be closed May 29 for Memorial Day and July 4 in observance of Independence Day.