The Greene County Election Commission canvassed the vote totals from the Aug. 5 Greeneville Municipal Election on Tuesday, confirming the election's results.
The process of canvassing includes comparing the vote totals from the tally tapes printed from the voting machines in election precincts to the vote totals tabulated by the voting software when the machines are returned to the Election Commission Office.
All vote totals on the voting tally tape receipts matched the voting totals from the tabulation software.
Incumbent Cal Doty and challenger Kristin Girton won the two Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen seats up for grabs in the August 5 Municipal Election. Doty easily held onto his seat with 318 votes, while Girton edged out incumbent Alderman Buddy Hawk with 228 votes to Hawk's 227. The one vote margin of victory for Girton was confirmed after Tuesday's canvassing.
The results will be signed by Election Commission members and certified Monday at 4 p.m. at the Election Commission Office on 311 CCU Boulevard.