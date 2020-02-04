Voting Machines Certified

Greene County Election Commission members Lena Kendrick Dean, left and Latasha Keller check seals on one of the new voting machines as part of the process of certifying the equipment for use in the March 3 presidential preference and county primary election. In the background is commission member William West, checking another machine with commission member Charles Johnson (not visible). Certification of the machines was the primary action of Monday’s meeting of the Election Commission. This will be the first election that the new voting machines will be used. Casting a ballot will be similar to the previous electronic machines, but the new machines provide a voter-verified paper trail for elections.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes