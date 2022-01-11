The Greene County Election Commission office is still accepting petitions for the May 3 County Primary Election.
The qualifying deadline for all candidates, including independent candidates, for offices which will appear on the May Primary ballot will be Feb. 17 at noon. This includes independent candidates for school board in which only a Republican primary was called.
The following candidates have filed petitions for the May 3 County Primary Election. The office and primary for which they filed follow their names. The list includes petitions filed since Jan. 6:
- Karen Collins Ottinger, register of deeds, Republican
- Matthew M. Carpenter, register of deeds, Republican
- Freddie R. Sams, constable – 5th Constable District, Republican
- William D. Parton, constable – 4th Constable District, Republican
- Mark Rothe, school board member – 6th School Board District, Republican
A candidate has also filed a nominating petition to run as an independent candidate in the August 4 County General Election:
- Minnie F. Blankenship Banks, school board member – 4th School Board District, Independent
For candidates in multi-county districts, the original petition and any required certified duplicate nominating petitions must each be filed by the Feb. 17 qualifying deadline in the appropriate county election commission offices. Candidates in multi-county districts will file their original nominating petition in the county in which the candidate is a resident and certified duplicates of the nominating petition in all other counties within the district.
The last day candidates who have qualified may withdraw their name from the ballot is Feb. 24 at noon. The withdrawal notice must be filed in each county wholly or partially within the candidate’s district by the withdrawal deadline.
The last day to register to vote in person or by mail postmark for the May 3 Primary Election is April 4.
The Election Commission office, located at 311 CCU Blvd. Suite 1, is regularly open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.