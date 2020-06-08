The Greene County Election Commission will have its June meeting at its new home.
The Election Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at its new offices at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1.
The commission started moving into its new offices in late May and opened for business there last week. The office will be fully operational for business on Tuesday with the installation of its phone system. A part-time employee has been working at the former office site to answer phone calls and relay those to the Election Commission.
The move has been a positive one, said Administrator of Elections Donna Burgner
“This is a great space for us,” Burgner said. “It will help us provide better service to the community.”
The large lobby and additional parking will work well to accommodate the public during early voting, said Justin Reaves, chief deputy in the Election Commission office.
The lobby provides ample space to increase the number of machines during early voting, and the check-in counter will allow for additional absentee deputies to be used for voter check-in, Reaves said.
“With the additional absentee deputies and the increased number of voting machines, we anticipate shorter wait times for voters and are better prepared to handle an increased early voting turnout in Greene County,” he continued.
The facility is also better equipped for the office to perform day-to-day operations, unlike the modified house the Election Commission previously occupied on North Main Street, Reaves said. The limited space and layout of the previous site made storage challenging for voting equipment, documents and other supplies, he said.
“The new building has a designated space to securely store the voting equipment as well as other storage space desperately needed for our paper records, some of which are permanent records,” Reaves said. “We also have a room to store our election day precinct supplies.”
While the property was purchased prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the space does allow the office to better implement social distancing measures for the upcoming elections, he said.
The Election Commission is sharing its new location, which was formerly a Consumer Credit Union, with the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. Final work is being completed in preparation for the Emergency Management Office to be able to fully occupy the space, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
BUILDING PURCHASE
The Election Commission and the Emergency Management Office were formerly located in a building at 118 N. Main St. The county purchased the new site to provide more space for both agencies.
The negotiated purchase price between the county and J&J Warehousing was $425,000 for the 7,445-square-foot building and about 13.24 acres of land. The property is located at the top of the hill at the end of CCU Boulevard overlooking the 11E Bypass.
One concern for the Election Commission last year was a lack of storage space for new voting machines it was in the process of purchasing at the time. The machines are larger than the ones used previously and have to be stored in a secure place once they have been certified prior to the election, which left the already crowded North Main office with little open space at one of its busiest times.
The North Main building also needed repairs such as a new roof and electrical rewiring. To continue using that building, its restrooms would have had to be brought into compliance with Americans With Disabilities Act requirements.
In addition to housing offices for the Election Commission and Emergency Management, the county plans to use what was the drive-thru area when the building was occupied by Consumer Credit Union and the adjoining part of the building to construct a new substation for Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services.
The new substation will provide quicker service to the 11E Bypass and the eastern side of Greeneville. Currently, the EMS maintains a substation near Greeneville Community Hospital West inside the Greeneville city limits.
The county plans to use funds from a $1.29 million state grant to complete that project. The grant will also provide funding to repave the parking lot and drive around the building.
Other projects to utilize grant funding include purchasing a new computer aided dispatch system for the Emergency 911 Communications System, upgrading the system in the Courthouse and county offices, and providing for radio tower access for the EMS on the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network.