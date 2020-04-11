The monthly Greene County Election Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.
A new date has not been set yet for the meeting, according to the Election Commission. A public notice will be provided once the date has been set.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact login@greenevillesun.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact login@greenevillesun.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This service allows you access to our paid content for the duration of your subscription.
Questions? Please contact circulation@GreenevilleSun.com or 423-638-4182.
The monthly Greene County Election Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.
A new date has not been set yet for the meeting, according to the Election Commission. A public notice will be provided once the date has been set.