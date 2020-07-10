The regular meeting of the Greene County Election Commission has been rescheduled for next Thursday.
The monthly meeting was originally set for Tuesday, but will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the new Election Commission offices at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1.
In conjunction with the regular meeting, the commission will examine and certify the voting machines to be used during early voting and on election day, Aug. 6, for the county general, state and federal primaries and municipal elections in the towns of Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim.
Early voting for the Aug. 6 election begins Friday at the Election Commission office.