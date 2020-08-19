The Greene County Election Commission will meet in called session on Friday to certify the results of the Aug. 6 election.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. in the Election Commission Office at 311 CCU Blvd, Suite 1.
The commission will certify the results of the election earlier this month which included county general offices, state and federal primaries and municipal elections in Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim.
Friday’s meeting follows a called meeting Tuesday to compare the votes from the tally tapes from voting machines to the tabulated election results.