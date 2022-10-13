Election Commission To Meet Monday Oct 13, 2022 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Election Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held at the Greene County Election Commission office, 311 CCU Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greene County Election Commission Meeting Election Commission Office Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Lost Boys Offers Eccentric Atmosphere It Happened Here 'Miss Scarlet' Creator Rachael New Talks About Her Victorian Detective Show SRO Spotlight: Officer Gina Holt Serves Highland Elementary School 'It Represents Us All': Mayor Debuts Design Of First Greene County Flag