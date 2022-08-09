Election Commission To Meet Thursday Aug 9, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Election Commission, will meet Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the Greene County Election Commission office, 311 CCU Boulevard.At the meeting, board members will compare the votes from the tally tapes of all appropriate sources to the tabulated election results for the Aug. 4 Election.The board will also meet in a called session on Aug. 16, at 4:30 p.m. to certify the results of the Aug. 4 Election. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Board Member Vote Greene County Election Commission Politics Tally Office Election Result Tape Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Doty Wins Greeneville Mayor Seat, Town To Have New Mayor For First Time In 12 Years Former TBI Director Larry Wallace Dies; Continued Lutz Murder Investigation During Career Prison Drug Gang Kingpin Gets Life Sentence Students Returning To School This Week Three Contested County Commission Races See Two New Faces Elected