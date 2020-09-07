Election Commission To Meet Tuesday Sep 7, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Election Commission will meet for its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.The commission will meet at 4 p.m. in the new office at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite #1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now David Raymond Manis Jr. (Died: Aug. 26, 2020) Shawn Dabbs (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Cathy Diane Bradley (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Mike L. Holt (Died: Aug. 30, 2020) Kimberly (Foshie) Moore (Died: Aug. 30, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.