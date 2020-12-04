Election Commission To Meet Tuesday Dec 4, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Election Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday.The commission will meet at 4 p.m. in the Election Office at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Time Capsule Unearthing Doesn’t Go As Hoped, But Reunion A Treasure Grandmother Says She 'Didn't Remember' Night In Woods With 3-Year-Old Ronnie Wayne Jaynes (Died: Nov. 26, 2020) 3-Year-Old, Grandmother Found Unharmed After Night In Woods TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Greene County Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.