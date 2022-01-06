Election Commission Will Meet Tuesday Jan 6, 2022 Jan 6, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Election Commission will meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Greene County Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Boulevard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greene County Election Commission Election Commission Meeting Office Recommended for you Trending Now 2 Greene County Residents Shot, Another Person Dead In Jefferson County 2 From Greene Critical After White Pine Shooting 2 Suspects In Weekend Shooting Surrender Community Shows Support For White Pine Shooting Victims 2 Charged With Animal Cruelty In Case Involving 20 Dogs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.