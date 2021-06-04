Justin Reaves, Greene County administrator of elections, recently passed the certification exam for administrators of elections.
Reaves took the exam in Nashville.
Reaves was congratulated by Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.
“This certification demonstrates Justin’s dedication to meeting the highest of standards in his efforts to serve Greene County. Greene Countians can be proud to have a public servant of this caliber,” Hargett said in a news release.
The exam is a rigorous, one-day exam held at least once a year in Nashville. By passing the exam, participants demonstrate they have the level of knowledge and understanding required to be successful county administrators of elections in Tennessee, the release said.
“I applaud Justin for his hard work, commitment and focus in studying for the exam,” Goins added. “I appreciate his dedication to the election process.”