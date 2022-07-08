Bills are going up for Greeneville Light and Power System customers due to an increase in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Fuel Cost Adjustment rate.
The Fuel Cost Adjustment rate is set by the Tennessee Valley Authority and refers to the cost of the fuel TVA uses to generate power through natural gas, nuclear fuels, coal and other means. It may increase or decrease slightly based on TVA’s fuel costs.
However, there has been more than a slight bump in fuel costs for TVA recently as inflation and higher natural gas prices take their toll on the nation’s largest public utility corporation.
The Fuel Cost Adjustment charge is a part every GLPS customer’s bill each month, and is calculated by multiplying the Fuel Cost Adjustment rate, set by TVA, by the number of kilowatt hours used.
The local utility has no control over the rate, GLPS President and CEO Chuck Bowlin said.
“The rate is set by TVA and those funds are a direct pass through. We don’t receive or retain any of those funds. They go straight to TVA,” Bowlin said.
According to a press release on TVA’s website, a “run-up in natural gas prices” is the main cause of the Fuel Cost Adjustment rate hike.
“We’ve seen natural gas prices increase to a 14-year high since April,” said Doug Perry, Tennessee Valley Authority senior vice president of Commercial Energy Solutions. “We are using every tool in our toolbox to provide you with clean, reliable power and keep money where it belongs — in your pocket.”
Bowlin noted that increased demand for energy and increased energy usage, particularly in the southeast, has also driven up the market prices of power which TVA sometimes purchases from other power corporations depending on the market.
TVA’s monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment rate for July was 4.08 cents per kilowatt hour, which is the highest amount since the rate was instituted in 2011. The rate was about 2.8 cents per kilowatt in June.
According to Bowlin, that increase will equal about a $20 increase on a 1,500-kilowatt-hour bill from June to July.
Comparatively, GLPS customers’ bills this July are about $43 higher than they were in July of 2021. That is mainly due to the rising Fuel Cost Adjustment rate, Bowlin said.
“All but $2.13 of that $43 is due to the Fuel Cost Adjustment. Only $2.13 of the increase came from our planned rate increase at GLPS, and the rest is from TVA.” he said. “This is not a result of our rate increase. About 95% of that is the Fuel Cost Adjustment.”
The Fuel Cost Adjustment rate is not expected to decrease any time soon.
It could be spring of 2023 before the rate declines.
“The projections from TVA are that the rate will remain elevated through the summer, the winter and until next spring,” Bowlin said. “But those are just projections, so stay tuned because that could change.”
As the increase from TVA takes affect, the Community HELP fund can help alleviate some of the increase in costs for those who qualify.
“This is out of our control. However, we are sympathetic and we do have some resources to provide some relief. The Community HELP fund managed through the Food Bank is a great resource,” Bowlin said.
The Community Heating, Electric, Lighting Project, or Community HELP, is a voluntary “round up” program of Greeneville Light & Power System that aids local residents who need assistance paying their electric bills.
The program is administered by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries.
GLPS customers can stop by the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries facility at 107 N. Cutler St. or call the organization at 423-638-1667 to see if they qualify for assistance.