Greeneville Light and Power System customers are seeing some relief on their electric bills in March that will continue into April as the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Fuel Cost Adjustment rate is declining.
The Fuel Cost Adjustment rate is set by the Tennessee Valley Authority and refers to the cost of the fuel TVA uses to generate power through natural gas, nuclear fuels, coal and other means. It may increase or decrease slightly based on TVA’s fuel costs.
The Fuel Cost Adjustment charge is a part of every GLPS customer’s bill each month, and is calculated by multiplying the Fuel Cost Adjustment rate, set by TVA, by the number of kilowatt hours used.
The local utility has no control over the rate. The cost from the rate passes directly to TVA.
TVA’s monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment rate for July 2022 was 4.08 cents per kilowatt hour, which is the highest amount since the rate was instituted in 2011. The rate was about 2.8 cents per kilowatt hour in June 2022.
That increase averaged out to be about a $20-$30 increase on the average GLPS customer’s electric bill.
TVA’s monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment rate climbed higher in August 2022 due to exceptionally high commodity prices, reaching 4.92 cents per kilowatt hour.
However, in September 2022, the Fuel Cost Adjustment rate declined for the first time since February 2022.
According to TVA, the Fuel Cost Adjustment rate is now set to drop to its lowest level since February 2022.
Beginning with bills on April 1, the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment rate will be 2.103 cents per kilowatt hour for residential and business customers.
According to data available on Greeneville Light and Power System’s website, the Fuel Cost Adjustment rate was 2.814 cents per kilowatt hour in March, which marked a decrease from January and February.
“The fuel cost is back down to normal range for this time of year and is the lowest monthly fuel cost in more than a year,” TVA public relations official Scott Brooks said. “The April 2023 total monthly fuel cost is down significantly from March, which still included some of the increased fuel costs from winter storm Elliott (December 2022). April is usually expected to have mild weather, which also contributes to the decrease.”
Brooks said that while the rate is decreasing, it is still slightly elevated compared to normal averages due to high coal prices, volatile natural gas prices and a forecasted increase in sales which leads to a need for more fuel.
“The April fuel rate is very similar to the three-year average April rate – only about 6% above average. The slightly higher fuel rate is mostly due to higher coal prices, relative to the comparative three-year timeframe which includes COVID impacts. Although natural gas prices are still quite volatile, they have declined considerably from prior months and are now in line with the three-year average gas rates. Lastly, an increase in the sales forecast for April is also contributing to the slightly higher fuel rate. Sales are projected to be 3% higher compared to the 3-year average,” Brooks said.