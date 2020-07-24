An electrical malfunction caused a fire Thursday morning at the La Quesera Mexicana LLC plant at 121 Hankins St., Town of Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said.
Multiple Greeneville Fire Department units responded to the cheese processing plant about 6:15 a.m. Thursday.
The fire started in an interior storage and mechanical room and was quickly extinguished. Weems investigated.
“The cause of the fire was determined to be a fluorescent light ballast overheating and igniting nearby combustible materials,” he said.
Employees were evacuated from the facility. No injuries were reported. Plant operations resumed Thursday morning.
“Damage from the fire was mostly confined to the room of origin, however there was some smoke damage to adjacent areas,” Weems said.
The fire is classified as accidental. A damage estimate was not available Friday morning.
Anhydrous ammonia is stored in large tanks outside another section of the plant and was not impacted by the fire, firefighters at the scene said.