Greene County residents did their part to “Keep Greene Beautiful” on Friday by bringing old and unwanted electronics to a free recycling day held in the parking lot of the Greene County Fairgrounds.
Keep Greene Beautiful organized the event, and according to Keep Greene Beautiful Director Jennifer Wilder, the electronic recycling day had been held every year since 2011.
In 2021, the event did not receive a lot of items after a relatively large amount of collections in 2020, but this year collections were back up.
The collected electronic waste nearly filled a large U-Haul.
“We collected more than last year by a lot,” Wilder said.
According to Wilder, businesses in particular take advantage of the organized electronic recycling day since they cannot take their electronics to Greene County convenience centers.
However, Wilder said that individuals can take their electronics to be disposed of at Greene County convenience centers year-round, and she encourages them to do so.
Wilder said she was thankful for the numerous community members, such as Joel Hausser, who brought their old electronics by to have them recycled responsibly.
Hausser brings recyclables to the event every year.
“I’m a regular at this thing,” Hausser said. “I will even ask people at my church if they have anything they need to have taken here to be recycled, and I will go get it and bring it here for them.”
While Wilder organized the event, Greene County resident Ben Sparks is who hauls off the items brought to the event to be recycled through certified recyclers.
“Ben always does a great job with this, and getting this stuff where it needs to go,” Wilder said.
Sparks worked for a recycling company while he was in college, and now, since he is no longer working at the company, he has taken on helping Greene County recycle its electronic waste for the past five years.
“I still have all those contacts from when I worked some in recycling, so I’m able to get this stuff to the places where it is recycled properly,” Sparks said.
According to Sparks, some of the items go as far as Knoxville to get recycled properly, while some is able to be taken care of in Greene County.
Sparks got interested in electronic recycling while he was in college.
“Around 2010 and 2011, I noticed that with all the changes in technology and technology expansion that waste from that technology was beginning to pile up, and there was not a sustainable supply chain to get rid of that waste,” Sparks said. “A lot of this stuff would have ended up in a landfill then.”
Sparks is doing his part to keep a responsible electronic waste chain intact in Greene County.
“For me in Greene County, this is my home, and I want to support and help the community any way I can. This is one of those ways,” Sparks said.
While thinking about cleaning up the whole planet can be daunting, Sparks said that focusing on keeping Greene County and the local community clean is an effective way to be a good steward of the environment.
“When you think of trying to do things on a global scale, it’s too big, but if there is a mess right here beside me I can clean it up,” Sparks said.