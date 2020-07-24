A free Electronic Recycling Day will be held Aug. 7 to allow Greene County residents and businesses to dispose of no longer used technology.
Items will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the back parking lot of the Greene County Fairgrounds off of Jeff Woods Memorial Drive. the event is sponsored by Keep Greene Beautiful.
Electronics will be accepted from businesses, industries, schools, and residential households during the one day event, according to a release from Keep Greene Beautiful. Items that will be taken include computers, monitors, peripherals, printers, scanners, copiers, fax machines, microwave ovens, telephones, cell phones/pagers, video game consoles, PDAs, radios, stereos, VCRs and DVD players.
Older model televisions andcomputer monitors will be accepted for a fee of $5 per item, or residents can take them to the convenience centers, the release stated.
Only electronics will be accepted during the event and will be recycled through a certified recycler. A certificate of destruction will be available upon request.
Call Keep Greene Beautiful for more information at 638-4111.