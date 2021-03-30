Jonathan K. Whitehead, 51, of Bob Little Road, Elizabethton, was charged about 2:45 a.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop for switched tags in the 4800 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. A records check showed that Whitehead’s driver’s license was suspended, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.
A search of the vehicle before it was towed turned up a cylinder-type container under the driver’s seat that contained a plastic bag holding about 1.1 grams of suspected meth. A glass pipe and lighter were also found under the driver’s seat, the report said.
Whitehead was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in general Sessions Court.