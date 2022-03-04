A 56-year-old Elizabethton man suffered injuries in a one-vehicle crash about 3:55 p.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 81 at mile marker 28.
Glen Stines was taken to Sycamore Shoals Hospital by Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulance, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report. His condition was not available Friday.
Stines was driving a 2011 Ford Focus and lost control of the car, causing it to go off the road and strike two trees, the report said.
Stines was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the report said.
No charges were filed.