Greene County residents are urged by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to “rethink” the possibility of flooding and the National Flood Insurance Program.
“After winter, as warmer weather and spring rains cause the snow to melt, lakes and rivers can overflow and put your home at serious risk. It’s time to rethink flood insurance, Tennessee,” a FEMA news release said.
FEMA urges residents to be prepared “with good insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program.”
FEMA reminds homeowners that even in moderate to low-risk areas, the risk of being flooded is reduced, but not completely removed.
“One in four insurance claims come from moderate- to low-risk flood areas,” the release said.
Heather Sipe, director of the Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management, said that in recent years, “flooding has been an off-and-on issue here in Greene County with FEMA Declarations in 2001 and 2019, and our county came close to a declaration in 2020.”
“Each and every time, there are so many questions posed to the EMA office from citizens concerning the National Flood Insurance Program,” Sipe said.
A FEMA brochure about the National Flood Insurance Program is available at https://www.tn.gov/tema/nfip-national-flood-insurance-program.html .