A “tabletop exercise” planned Thursday as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week event involving a county-wide flooding scenario was eclipsed by the real thing.
As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week events, representatives from county and Town of Greeneville departments gathered at the Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security office for the exercise.
Meanwhile, torrential rains outside resulted in standing water over more than 55 county roads by Thursday afternoon.
County emergency management director Heather Sipe said the tabletop exercise went on as planned, but ran shorter than planned so participants could address the rain event, which dumped up to 3 inches of rain on sections of Greene County by Thursday afternoon.
“Fortunately, we were able to finish the exercise in a rushed format before several response agencies, including the highway department and utility personnel left to respond to an actual flooding event in our county. (Thursday) morning, a flood advisory and then a flood warning was issued.
“Weather, is unpredictable, therefore, being prepared and continued training is a must,” Sipe said.
All standing water on county roads had subsided by Monday afternoon, she said.
The exercise was based on the county-wide flooding scenario. Topics such as response, dispatch, damaged roadways, utility disruptions, mapping/plotting of affected areas, damage assessment, planning, zoning and codes enforcement “were spoke of in great detail by 21 participants,” Sipe said.
Participants included personnel from the Greene County Property Assessor’s Office, Greene County Planning, Greene County Building and Zoning, Greene County EMS, Greene County EMA, Greene County 911, Greene County Highway Department, the Greene County Volunteer Firefighter Association, the Town of Greeneville, Greeneville Fire Department, Greeneville Police Department, and emergency response chaplains.
“I am very thankful for a community of responders, utility workers, road crews, and many other agency personnel who are always willing to participate in community-based exercises and training which help us to better protect and serve our community during weather events and weather disasters,” Sipe said.