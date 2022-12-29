There are ways to conserve water, receive supplies and help others during the current water supply situation, said Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
Sipe detailed who is eligible to receive water from emergency management.
They include those “without water service to their homes due to the current water shortage, specifically in those greatly affected utility districts. The emergency supply is only for personal, family, or pet consumption.”
For assistance, call county emergency management at 423-798-1729 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 2, Greeneville.
“If you currently have water or your water is not expected to be off for an extended period, please allow others, with no water at all to take priority in this assistance,” Sipe said.
To request assistance for agriculture-related water, call the emergency management office during the above designated times.
“Emergency management personnel will work with the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments to meet these needs,” Sipe said.
Emergency management will also assist those with wells that froze who are unable to draw water for home use. Contact the emergency management office.
“Those affected will be eligible for water assistance through emergency management,” Sipe said.
DONATIONS FLOW IN
Sipe said that in the past week with the advent of subzero temperatures and wind chill factors, and the current warm-up causing water line breaks and other issues, “Greene County has been blessed with donations of water, either bottled or jug, that can be used to assist our community.”
“I want to thank Lowe’s Home Improvement in Greeneville for their generous donation of jug water (and) also the First Baptist Disaster Team out of Morristown, with assistance from our local Emergency Response Chaplain, Danny Ricker, for their generous donation of palleted, bottled water,” Sipe said.
On Wednesday, emergency management personnel and Ricker accepted a semi-truck load of palleted, bottled water from God’s Pit Crew, Crisis Response Team, from Danville, Virginia, who transported the water to Greene County.
“They worked in conjunction with VOAD, Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters, and with TEMA, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, to fulfill the water need expressed in a request to the state by the (Greene County) emergency management agency,” Sipe said.
“Again, our county is very blessed that when the need arises, others step up to support and assist us through these disasters,” she said.
Sipe urged anyone in need of assistance or information to contact the Greene County Office of Emergency Management at 423-798-1729.
“We are an emergency response agency. We respond to emergency situations throughout the whole county, day and night. So, if you call and there is no answer, please leave a detailed message and we will return your call as soon as possible,” she said.