The Greene County Office of Emergency Management advises residents to be aware of possible flooding as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region today into Wednesday morning.
Greene County can expect between 2 and 3 inches of rain, Emergency Management Agency Director Heather Sipe said.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
“There is a slight to moderate risk of excessive rainfall county-wide. Forecasters are predicting the heaviest amounts of rain will enter our immediate area overnight into the early morning hours (Wednesday),” Sipe said.
Sipe said heavy rainfall “could cause flash flooding, and in turn cause waterways to become flooded in the usual prone spots.”
Fooding related to the Nolichuckey River is not forecast, but with heavy rains locally of between 2 and 3 inches, along with forecast rain of between 3 and 6 inches in Western North Carolina, “the river flow and volume will increase,” Sipe said.
“Safety along the river is a must,” she said.
The EMA will monitor radar throughout Tuesday and early Wednesday and will also monitor river gauges in Embreeville and levels at the river dam, Sipe said.
Caution is advised as the rain moves through the area.
“With early morning commutes and daylight coming at a later time in the morning, individuals need to be aware of their surroundings,” Sipe said. “Never attempt to cross flooded roadways.”