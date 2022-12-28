Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison issued a county-wide Declaration of Emergency on Wednesday that directs all county utility districts to suspend water service to all car washes, both automatic or self-serve, “in order to conserve water and limit water usage in order to assist the supply for residential and business needs.”
Also Wednesday, the Greeneville Water Commission implemented Emergency Response Plan Water Conservation measures.
“This eliminates the use of all non-essential water uses. Therefore, car washes will be cut off today in an effort to conserve water. There are many without water to drink and bathe in right now. Please understand that this is not by choice but by necessity,” GWC Superintendent Laura White stated in a news release.
Morrison said the county directive “only affects car washes at present, and hopefully we will not have to implement any further restrictions, and this restriction will hopefully be very temporary.”
Water-pressure issues are multiplying across Greene County as extremes in temperatures are causing ruptured pipes and other difficulties for many utility customers.
Chuckey Utility District customers are under an advisory to boil water until further notice.
LEAKS ACROSS SYSTEM
White said Wednesday that the Greeneville Water Commission was feeding the Greeneville water system using the reservoir at its water treatment plant and had shut off its water tanks.
The Greeneville Water Commission provides water to Greeneville as well as all of the county utility districts. It does not directly feed North Greene, but it feeds Mosheim, which feeds North Greene.
"When we turn on the tanks we are causing other areas to lose water and also that water being pumped into the tanks would flow right back out due to leaks. So we are feeding strictly off system pressure from our reservoir that is fed by the river," White said.
White said that the water level in the reservoir has dropped significantly in the past few days and that it is still dropping due to water loss caused by leaks across Greene County's water system.
"Around this time of year we normally pump around eight million gallons of water a day. Right now we are pumping over 12 million gallons a day. Actually, about 12.2 million gallons since Christmas night," White said.
White said that a normal residential meter and pipe can lose about 25 gallons of water a minute because of a leak.
Water Commission officials hope the emergency measures will aid in the effort to reduce overall water use and get it to where it's most needed.
"A lot of people were are trying to wash their cars to get the salt off of them from the treated roads. They are going to have to be patient so we can get drinking water to other people," White said.
White said that the Water Commission will wait until Thursday morning to see how much water was saved by cutting off self-serve and automatic car washes.
The next step in the water conservation plan would include cutting water service from restaurants before residential customers would be cut off.
White hopes that those measures will not have to be taken.
"Hopefully with the car washes cut that will take care of it," White said.
She also noted that the Greeneville Fire Department was getting assistance from Greene County volunteer fire departments in obtaining water.
"The Greeneville Fire Department is using hydrants only as a last resort. They are using tanks of water from the volunteer fire departments," White said.
'GOING TO BE A CHALLENGE'
White said that she had worked 25 years in the water utility business including in Johnson City, Kingsport and Greeneville, and in all those years she had not seen a situation as severe as the one Greene County is facing.
"I have yet to see anything of this caliber. You just don't know where the problem is here because it is all underground and continually changing as the ground warms and shifts," White said.
White wants Greeneville and Greene County to remain on the lookout for leaks and check the meters on their homes.
"If you cross a creek and it is muddy, then look out for that. It hasn't rained enough for that. There are water lines that cross creeks so that could be a leak. Check warehouses and storehouses. Fire lines have been popping everywhere and they are high pressure. If you see water anywhere along the side of the road where it normally isn't, please call your utility or call us and we will connect you with the correct utility," White said. "I would like for people to be vigilant in noticing leaks. We are hoping it will turn the curve this weekend, but we had to prepare for it to not do that. We have to prepare for any event. Right now we are hoping we can at least maintain and start gaining by this weekend."
Greeneville Water Commission water treatment plant chief operator Darrin Woolsey told White that it would take a while for water levels to return to where they were before this past weekend's cold temperatures caused leaks.
"If we went back to normal today and all leaks were magically fixed it would take 13 days to get back to where we were before this happened. So it's going to take awhile." White said.
White said that the Greeneville Water Commission and Greene County would get through the water issues caused by the cold weather.
"It's going to be a challenge and we are going to learn from it. It is not going to be quick and it is not going to be painless," White said. "Even if you think you see just a small leak, please call. Basically, if you see water where it's not supposed to be, call your utility or call the Greeneville Water Commission if you do not know what district you are in when you see it."
'ASKING EVERYONE TO HELP'
Morrison addressed a number of issues related to the water supply situation as it stood Wednesday afternoon.
He said that outages have occurred or are being reported primarily in the North Greene Utility service area and the Chuckey Utility Service area. The Chuckey Utility District receives water from Jonesborough Utility District, “which has experienced (a) catastrophic water supply failure resulting in complete water supply cuts to Chuckey Utility,” Morrison said.
Morrison said that Greene County has several residents in the Chuckey area near the Washington County line who receive water through Jonesborough Utility “and they are the most adversely affected.”
“Additionally, due to the amount of leaks, line breakage, and water loss, Greeneville Water Commission is struggling to keep up with demand with the on-going water loss. Some of these outages occurred late Christmas Eve and throughout Christmas morning.
“Many leaks and water loss are just now being discovered as the temperatures increase and the ground thaws,” Morrison said.
He said that Greene County Utility repair crews “are, and have been working, around the clock to find, identify, and repair breakage in their systems.”
“The unprecedented, extended frigid temperatures beginning on Thursday evening/Friday morning, Dec. 22 and 23 have caused havoc across Greene County, our Tri-Cities region, and in many other states. Rolling blackouts also contributed to our system-wide problems. We are working to fix all of these situations.
“We are highly encouraging all citizens to conserve water whenever and wherever possible. Unless it is absolutely essential, we are asking everyone to help out with water conservation to help their neighbors who may be without,” Morrison said.
Authorities are also are also asking all homeowners, landlords, and business owners to actively check for leaks, and monitor water meters for leaks or loss that might develop over the next few days as the temps warm and the ground thaws.
“Homeowners may have leaks and experience water loss that they do not know about. Utility districts are actively working to identify residential meters that may have leaks or breakage and causing water loss,” Morrison said.
Emergency water distributions points have been set up at the Chuckey Utility District and the Greene County Emergency Management Office for those affected by outage.
“The emergency supply is only for personal, family, or pet consumption for those affected by outage. Customers can come to one of these points for a free, personal emergency distribution. Distribution capacity to support other domestic uses like bathing or laundry will only be available when regular/normal service is restored,” Morrison said.
He said that volunteer fire departments in Greene County have been asked to temporarily utilize drafting procedures from natural sources such as streams, ponds, creeks and the Nolichucky River “when and where fire suppression water is needed.
Morrison said that affected residents needing livestock/animal water need to coordinate with the county Office of Emergency Management.
“Like other emergencies, we are asking people to look out for one another, help one another, and conserve until the emergency passes,” Morrison said.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT RESPONSE
Heather Sipe, emergency management office director, reiterated many of the same points Wednesday.
“What I want to address is if there are individuals who are completely shut off or without for a couple days, (we can) provide bottled water or potable water,” Sipe said.
The county emergency management office can be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 423-798-1729. Sipe said that Individual needs will be assessed on a case-by-case basis in terms of residents needing delivery or who are able to pick up water at the emergency management office, 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 2, Greeneville.
Sipe added that the county emergency management office can also assist those dependent on water from wells that remain frozen.
Sipe said this week that sub-freezing and now radically warming temperatures have meant “a challenging time for our water utility districts with many frozen pipes, frozen intakes, many line breaks, multiple structure fires and several ruptured sprinkler systems within our community that have contributed to lowered water levels among water providers.”
Sipe urged county residents to conserve water and also to contact their local provider if they suspect a water line break, frozen pipes, or a complete water outage.
“Emergency management personnel are in continuous contact with each utility district obtaining status updates. If the need arises, a water point of distribution will be established and information will be disseminated to the community through local and social media,” Sipe said.
The contact information for each water utility office is listed below:
- Chuckey Utility District, 423-639-6362
- Cross Anchor Utility District, 423-639-5125
- Glen Hills Utility District, 423-639-8622
- Greeneville Water Commission, 423-638-3148
- North Greene Utilities Inc., 423-234-3145
- Old Knoxville Highway Utility District, 423-422-1660
- Town of Mosheim Utility, 423-422-4051