The Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security asks the public on behalf of water districts in the county to take steps to help conserve water after the abnormally cold temperatures in recent days.
“As most of you are aware of, it’s recently been a challenging time for our water utility districts with many frozen pipes, frozen intakes, many line breaks, multiple structure fires and several ruptured sprinkler systems within our community that have contributed to lowered water levels among water providers,” Office of Emergency Management Director Heather Sipe said Tuesday.
Community members “can assist this situation by conserving as much water as you can and also by ensuring that if your household suspects a water line break, frozen pipes, or a complete water outage, to please contact your local provider so that they can get crews to fix the issue and their staff can contact the proper officials if there is a need for water, such as, bottled (or) gallon jugs of water.”
Emergency management and utility providers “will evaluate each individual case,” Sipe said.
As of Tuesday, Sipe said a water Point of Distribution, or POD, will not be set up.
“Emergency management personnel are in continuous contact with each utility district obtaining status updates. If the need arises, a water POD will be established and information will be disseminated to the community through local and social media,” Sipe said.
“Please do your best to conserve water and always contact your utility district with any issues or water needs,” she said. “Our goal each and every day is to ensure that the needs of our community are met.”
The contact information for each water utility office is listed below:
Chuckey Utility District, 423-639-6362
Cross Anchor Utility District, 423-639-5125
Glen Hills Utility District, 423-639-8622
Greeneville Water Commission, 423-638-3148
North Greene Utilities Inc., 423-234-3145
Old Knoxville Highway Utility District, 423-422-1660