Staff members at the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security had long felt like they had no home.
Quartered for many years in the basement of the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum in the former Andrew Johnson School on South Main Street, and then spending the last 15 months in the overcrowded Greene County Elections Commission building on North Main Street left EMA Director Heather Sipe looking forward to a workplace with more open space.
With help from the county, the Emergency Management Agency was able to move into a portion of the old Consumer Credit Union headquarters on CCU Boulevard off East Andrew Johnson Highway about two weeks ago.
County commissioners authorized the purchase of the CCU building last year. Needed modifications were made, including moving a backup generator from the history museum and bringing the building into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Sipe said the new location, which also houses the county Election Commission and is accessible through a separate entrance, meets long sought-after needs of the emergency management office.
“Our last two places we did not have parking at all, so we had major parking issues,” Sipe said. “We now have a lot of parking spaces, which we never have had.”
The Greene County Commission approved the purchase of the building in 2019 for $425,000 from J&J Warehousing. The property includes the 7,445-square-foot former CCU headquarters building on the site and about 13 acres of land. The Election Commission has the majority of space in the building, but Sipe said what is allocated to her office is a vast improvement over what EMA previously has to work with.
“This is great. In my (17) years at EMA, I felt we never really had a place to call home. I’m so excited to have our own place,” Sipe said Monday during a tour of the new office.
A meeting and conference area, offices for staff members, kitchen and sleeping areas for staff during emergency events, and ample space for EMA files are all included in the new emergency management headquarters.
“It is very nice. It is definitely a (positive) change of pace,” said Letisha Ricker, EMA operations officer.
Sipe said the meeting space will be useful when groups can gather more freely for regional emergency management-related events. Two virtual “table top” exercises involving wildfire and a TVA dam failure scenarios were held last week using the WebEx videoconferencing app rather than using in-person settings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It went well. We were able to work with other counties in the region,” Sipe said. “We hope to have a (meeting size) capacity of about 30 here. It will be used for all training and first response agencies and departments.”
Emergency management has the room to also provide an office in the building for Danny Ricker, who serves as Greene County’s emergency response chaplain.
“Danny never really had an office,” Sipe said. “He can do counseling and other things there.”
There is even room for “Ema,” a friendly calico cat adopted by the office about eight years ago.
“She’s kind of been our emotional support cat. She knows when we have bad days,” Sipe joked.
Sipe said emergency management is grateful to county officials for finding the agency a home.
The emergency management office is secure and equipped to serve as a law enforcement command location if need be, Sipe said.
“The county mayor (Kevin Morrison) and commission were forthcoming in finding a place where we can work,” Sipe said. “We just appreciate the mayor and commission helping us find a place we can effectively operate out of.”
Sipe said Greene County maintenance staff worked hard to get the old CCU headquarters, which was unused for several years, back into shape. A fresh coat of paint and many other improvements were made before the county agencies moved in.
“(The county) did a lot of work to help get the building ready not only for elections, but EMA, and that helped keep costs down,” Sipe said.