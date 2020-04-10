Air emissions stack testing is scheduled to begin Monday at the US Nitrogen plant on Pottertown Road in Midway.
Nitric acid and ammonia are major components used at the US Nitrogen facility, which manufactures liquid ammonium nitrate, or ANSOL, for Ohio-based parent company Austin Powder Co. ANSOL is a component of blasting agents that Austin Powder sells and is created by combining nitric acid and ammonium.
North Carolina-based air sampling equipment provider AMP Cherokee will be on site Monday at US Nitrogen. Testing will begin on Tuesday, with further testing to be done Wednesday, a Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation official wrote Greene County environmental activist Park Overall in an email this week.
The stack tests “are part of our routine environmental compliance activities on behalf of TDEC,” James Boldt, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Austin Powder, wrote Friday in an email.
“The plant is running close to full bore right now supporting the very active commercial arm of Austin Powder in the states,” Boldt wrote.
In an April 7 letter to TDEC, Overall took exception to the parameters of how test results are applied.
She wrote that US Nitrogen has proposed to use the emissions factor determined using the test results from November 21-22, 2016, as the method for future compliance with a permit issued by TDEC for the production of anhydrous ammonia, another product manufactured at the plant.
“However, our understanding is that US Nitrogen will also be performing additional testing during April 2020. If by chance the new testing returns an emissions factor higher than the factor from the 2016 testing, US Nitrogen will be underestimating emissions when assessing future compliance. As such, the permit change proposed by US Nitrogen cannot be allowed,” Overall wrote.
Overall also called for a public hearing to be held in Mosheim to provide an update about US Nitrogen operations.
TDEC officials were not available Friday for comment.
Overall asked the Environmental Protection Agency if it would be present. The EPA will not monitor the testing, Atlanta-based Air Enforcement Branch Section Chief Todd Groendyke wrote Thursday in an email to Overall.
“We are confident in TDEC’s ability to observe U.S. Nitrogen’s stack test and will not be sending a representative from the EPA to observe,” he wrote.