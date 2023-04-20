The Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition is ramping up activities in the coming months, including an Employer Summit on Substance Abuse Tuesday at the General Morgan Inn & Conference Center.
The coalition held its regular bimonthly meeting on Thursday. Members heard guest speaker Ande Hall, a community health manager with Hikma Pharmaceuticals, provide information about about a naloxone product made by Hikma that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
Recent activities and upcoming events were also outlined by anti-drug coalition members.
EMPLOYER SUMMIT
The anti-drug coalition, in coordination with the Greene County Partnership and the United Way of Greene County, will host the Employer Summit on Substance Abuse from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the General Morgan Inn.
At the summit, employers will learn about best practices, medically assisted treatment and how to support second-chance employment.
Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. will be the event moderator.
The keynote speaker is Dr. Robert Pack, director of the East Tennessee State University Addiction Science Center.
Many employers in Greene County have a shortage of workers. Some industries and businesses are providing those recovering from substance abuse disorder with the opportunity to prove themselves.
“Those are going to be some of your hardest workers because they have lost everything,” said Lea Anne Spradlen, a prevention coordinator with the coalition.
Employees in recovery are loyal and dependable, she added.
“We just want to open the community’s eyes. They can be a value to the community,” Spradlen said.
The project is funded through a grant with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
“We have lots of employers in our community who are very friendly to our participants,” said Cindy Tvarde, a coalition member and Frontier Health site director.
“What they need to understand is there are incentives to employ those with substance abuse disorder and in recovery,” she said. “It’s very beneficial to employees and very beneficial to the community.”
The event is open to employers. To make a reservation, call 423-638-4111 or email wendy@unitedwayofgreenecounty.com. Lunch will be provided.
RECENT, FUTURE ACTIVITIES
Coalition members were reminded that Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to encourage the public “to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting,” according to the DEA.
All drug take-back events are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will have drop-off locations at Walmart in Greeneville and at North Greene High School, 4675 Old Baileyton Road.
The Mosheim Police Department will host a prescription drug take back at the police department, 230 West Main St.
The Tusculum Police Department will host a prescription drug take back at the police department, 145 Alexander St.
The Greeneville Police Department has a 24/7 drop box located at the Greeneville police station, 200 N. College St.
Greeneville police Capt. Kevin Gass told coalition members that the public has dropped off “at least three barrels a month” of unwanted prescription drugs at the police department.
Cindy Wilhoit, an anti-drug coalition staff member, said that National Take Down Tobacco Day on March 31 was a success. Coalition members visited each county high school and middle school, spoke with educators and provided information that was distributed to students.
Wilhoit said that “Choices Matter” presentations will be given May 1-3 at Greeneville High School, West Greene High School, Chuckey Doak High School and Towering Oaks Christian School for junior and senior class students. The presentation, aimed at discouraging impaired driving by students, is approved by the Tennessee Department of Public Safety.
“Choices Matter is a life-changing program for high school students using personal stories and interactive materials to inspire students to make the right choices both behind the wheel and in life,” according to choicesmatter.us.
The guest speaker will be Chris Sandy, a motivational speaker and author. He has traveled to more than 40 states and spoken to over a million students, parents, educators, and military service members. Sandy is the author of the book “Enduring Regret: Two Different Stories of Drunk Driving, Two Very Different Prisons.”
Wilhoit said that the Tennessee Army National Guard Counterdrug Task Force will be at the Iris Festival May 20 and 21 in Greeneville. The task force will partner with the anti-drug coalition by displaying its “Stashed Away” informational trailer for parents and adults over age 18.
The trailer, which simulates a child’s bedroom, provided examples of places where children could potentially hide illicit drugs. Information about illegal drug abuse among Tennessee minors will be provided.
Wilhoit said other events with local schools are in the planing stages. They include the “2023-24 School Year: Arrive Alive Tour.” The coalition “has a grant to cover the cost for each of our five (county) high schools to have this event at each high school for six hours,” Wilhoit said.
The anti-drug coalition is working with the Chuckey-Doak High School driver’s education classes to provide “an interactive virtual training that is approved by the Tennessee Department of Highway Safety to address distracted and impaired driving,” Wilhoit said.
Graduation billboards for each of the county’s five high schools emphasizing student safety should go up soon, she said.
COALITION SPEAKER
Guest speaker Ande Hall described a product called Kloxxado, a form of nalaxone, the drug that reverses opioid overdoses.
Kloxxado is made by Hikma Pharamaceuticals USA.
Another opioid overdose reversal drug marketed under the brand name Narcan is used widely by local first responders, health care professionals and members of the public to counteract opioid overdoses.
Hall cited figures confirming the continuing trend of overdoses from drugs laced with the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Kloxxado, approved for use in 2021 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is available in Tennessee, Hall said. Forms of nasal spray Kloxxado are more potent than Narcan, she said.
“I promote and educate about nalaxone and for people to carry it. I’m not to trying to take the place of Narcan,” she said.